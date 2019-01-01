ñol

Newmont
(NYSE:NEM)
67.82
-0.97[-1.41%]
At close: Jun 3
67.61
-0.2100[-0.31%]
After Hours: 5:36PM EDT
Day High/Low67.63 - 68.92
52 Week High/Low52.6 - 86.37
Open / Close68 / 67.82
Float / Outstanding701.2M / 793.7M
Vol / Avg.3.6M / 7.6M
Mkt Cap53.8B
P/E54.6
50d Avg. Price74.24
Div / Yield2.2/3.20%
Payout Ratio174.6
EPS0.56
Total Float701.2M

Newmont (NYSE:NEM), Dividends

Newmont issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Newmont generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.66%

Annual Dividend

$2.2

Last Dividend

Jun 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Newmont Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Newmont (NEM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Newmont. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.55 on June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Newmont (NEM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Newmont ($NEM) will be on June 16, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Newmont (NEM) shares by June 2, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Newmont (NEM) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Newmont (NEM) will be on June 1, 2022 and will be $0.55

Q
What is the dividend yield for Newmont (NYSE:NEM)?
A

Newmont has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Newmont (NEM) was $0.55 and was paid out next on June 16, 2022.

