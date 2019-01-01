QQQ
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
145.1M/129.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
1.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
5.7B
Outstanding
New America Energy Corp is engaged in architectural millwork and dealers in the cabinetry, kitchen, and bath areas. It offers products in categories such as Residential Cabinets and countertops and commercial millwork throughout the Western U.S. for customers from California to Texas.

New America Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New America Energy (NECA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New America Energy (OTCPK: NECA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are New America Energy's (NECA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New America Energy.

Q

What is the target price for New America Energy (NECA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New America Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for New America Energy (NECA)?

A

The stock price for New America Energy (OTCPK: NECA) is $0.0003 last updated Today at 6:10:13 PM.

Q

Does New America Energy (NECA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New America Energy.

Q

When is New America Energy (OTCPK:NECA) reporting earnings?

A

New America Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New America Energy (NECA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New America Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does New America Energy (NECA) operate in?

A

New America Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.