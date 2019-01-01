ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
NetDragon Websoft
(OTCPK:NDWTY)
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 18M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

NetDragon Websoft (OTC:NDWTY), Dividends

NetDragon Websoft issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash NetDragon Websoft generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.12%

Annual Dividend

$0.7645

Last Dividend

Sep 11, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

NetDragon Websoft Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next NetDragon Websoft (NDWTY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NetDragon Websoft. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.38 on November 2, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own NetDragon Websoft (NDWTY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NetDragon Websoft (NDWTY). The last dividend payout was on November 2, 2018 and was $0.38

Q
How much per share is the next NetDragon Websoft (NDWTY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NetDragon Websoft (NDWTY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.38 on November 2, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for NetDragon Websoft (OTCPK:NDWTY)?
A

NetDragon Websoft has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for NetDragon Websoft (NDWTY) was $0.38 and was paid out next on November 2, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.