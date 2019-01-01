NetDragon Websoft Inc is a Chinese holding company that engages in developing and operating online and mobile games as well as educational platforms. NetDragon's games include PC games, web-based games, mobile games, and e-sports games. PC games constitute the majority of the company's games sales. The company's game portfolio is composed of a range of games that appeal to various types of players. These games include Way of the Five, Eudemons Online, Conquer Online, Zero Online, and Heroes of Might & Magic Online. NetDragon generates the majority of its revenue domestically in online gaming but internationally in its education business. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.