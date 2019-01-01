QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
18M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
NetDragon Websoft Inc is a Chinese holding company that engages in developing and operating online and mobile games as well as educational platforms. NetDragon's games include PC games, web-based games, mobile games, and e-sports games. PC games constitute the majority of the company's games sales. The company's game portfolio is composed of a range of games that appeal to various types of players. These games include Way of the Five, Eudemons Online, Conquer Online, Zero Online, and Heroes of Might & Magic Online. NetDragon generates the majority of its revenue domestically in online gaming but internationally in its education business. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NetDragon Websoft Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NetDragon Websoft (NDWTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NetDragon Websoft (OTCPK: NDWTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NetDragon Websoft's (NDWTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NetDragon Websoft.

Q

What is the target price for NetDragon Websoft (NDWTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NetDragon Websoft

Q

Current Stock Price for NetDragon Websoft (NDWTY)?

A

The stock price for NetDragon Websoft (OTCPK: NDWTY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NetDragon Websoft (NDWTY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 10, 2018.

Q

When is NetDragon Websoft (OTCPK:NDWTY) reporting earnings?

A

NetDragon Websoft does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NetDragon Websoft (NDWTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NetDragon Websoft.

Q

What sector and industry does NetDragon Websoft (NDWTY) operate in?

A

NetDragon Websoft is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.