Range
18 - 18.25
Vol / Avg.
2.8K/4.4K
Div / Yield
0.47/2.62%
52 Wk
14.81 - 22.7
Mkt Cap
14.7B
Payout Ratio
49.67
Open
18.25
P/E
16.23
EPS
0
Shares
818M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Newcrest is an Australia-based gold and, to a lesser extent, copper miner. Operations are predominantly in Australia and Papua New Guinea, with a smaller mine in Canada. Cash costs are below the industry average, underpinned by improvements at Lihir and Cadia. Newcrest is one of the larger global gold producers but accounts for less than 3% of total supply. Gold mining is relatively fragmented.

Analyst Ratings

Newcrest Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Newcrest Mining (NCMGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Newcrest Mining (OTCPK: NCMGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Newcrest Mining's (NCMGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Newcrest Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Newcrest Mining (NCMGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Newcrest Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Newcrest Mining (NCMGF)?

A

The stock price for Newcrest Mining (OTCPK: NCMGF) is $18 last updated Today at 4:12:08 PM.

Q

Does Newcrest Mining (NCMGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Newcrest Mining.

Q

When is Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) reporting earnings?

A

Newcrest Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Newcrest Mining (NCMGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Newcrest Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Newcrest Mining (NCMGF) operate in?

A

Newcrest Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.