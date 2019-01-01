QQQ
Range
0.24 - 0.26
Vol / Avg.
10.2K/4.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.21 - 1
Mkt Cap
17M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.26
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
71.2M
Outstanding
Niobay Metals Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. Its project includes the James Bay Niobium Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. Its other projects include the Crevier niobium and tantalum project. The company has one operating segment, being Mining exploration and evaluation.

Niobay Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Niobay Metals (NBYCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Niobay Metals (OTCQB: NBYCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Niobay Metals's (NBYCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Niobay Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Niobay Metals (NBYCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Niobay Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Niobay Metals (NBYCF)?

A

The stock price for Niobay Metals (OTCQB: NBYCF) is $0.2389 last updated Today at 3:58:09 PM.

Q

Does Niobay Metals (NBYCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Niobay Metals.

Q

When is Niobay Metals (OTCQB:NBYCF) reporting earnings?

A

Niobay Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Niobay Metals (NBYCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Niobay Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Niobay Metals (NBYCF) operate in?

A

Niobay Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.