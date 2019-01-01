ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
NBT Bancorp
(NASDAQ:NBTB)
37.26
-0.32[-0.85%]
At close: Jun 3
37.26
00
After Hours: 4:31PM EDT
Day High/Low37.17 - 37.55
52 Week High/Low32.66 - 42.33
Open / Close37.55 / 37.26
Float / Outstanding30.2M / 42.8M
Vol / Avg.142.3K / 161.5K
Mkt Cap1.6B
P/E10.65
50d Avg. Price36.12
Div / Yield1.12/2.98%
Payout Ratio31.44
EPS0.91
Total Float30.2M

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB), Dividends

NBT Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash NBT Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.19%

Annual Dividend

$1.12

Last Dividend

Jun 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

NBT Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next NBT Bancorp (NBTB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NBT Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.28 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own NBT Bancorp (NBTB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for NBT Bancorp ($NBTB) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of NBT Bancorp (NBTB) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next NBT Bancorp (NBTB) dividend?
A

The next dividend for NBT Bancorp (NBTB) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.28

Q
What is the dividend yield for NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)?
A

NBT Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for NBT Bancorp (NBTB) was $0.28 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.