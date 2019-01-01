ñol

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PRTNRS by NB Private Equity Partners Ltd.
(OTCPK:NBPVF)
18.81
00
At close: Jun 2

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PRTNRS by NB Private Equity Partners Ltd. (OTC:NBPVF), Dividends

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PRTNRS by NB Private Equity Partners Ltd. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash NB PRIVATE EQUITY PRTNRS by NB Private Equity Partners Ltd. generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.46

Last Dividend

Feb 13, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PRTNRS by NB Private Equity Partners Ltd. Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next NB PRIVATE EQUITY PRTNRS by NB Private Equity Partners Ltd. (NBPVF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NB PRIVATE EQUITY PRTNRS by NB Private Equity Partners Ltd.. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.23 on February 27, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own NB PRIVATE EQUITY PRTNRS by NB Private Equity Partners Ltd. (NBPVF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NB PRIVATE EQUITY PRTNRS by NB Private Equity Partners Ltd. (NBPVF). The last dividend payout was on February 27, 2015 and was $0.23

Q
How much per share is the next NB PRIVATE EQUITY PRTNRS by NB Private Equity Partners Ltd. (NBPVF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NB PRIVATE EQUITY PRTNRS by NB Private Equity Partners Ltd. (NBPVF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.23 on February 27, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for NB PRIVATE EQUITY PRTNRS by NB Private Equity Partners Ltd. (OTCPK:NBPVF)?
A

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PRTNRS by NB Private Equity Partners Ltd. has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for NB PRIVATE EQUITY PRTNRS by NB Private Equity Partners Ltd. (NBPVF) was $0.23 and was paid out next on February 27, 2015.

