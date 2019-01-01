NB PRIVATE EQUITY PRTNRS by NB Private Equity Partners Ltd. (OTC:NBPVF), Dividends

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PRTNRS by NB Private Equity Partners Ltd. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash NB PRIVATE EQUITY PRTNRS by NB Private Equity Partners Ltd. generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.