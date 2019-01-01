QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

National Bank of Canada Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Bank of Canada (NBKCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCPK: NBKCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are National Bank of Canada's (NBKCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for National Bank of Canada.

Q

What is the target price for National Bank of Canada (NBKCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for National Bank of Canada

Q

Current Stock Price for National Bank of Canada (NBKCF)?

A

The stock price for National Bank of Canada (OTCPK: NBKCF) is $11.6782 last updated Wed Apr 22 2020 15:29:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does National Bank of Canada (NBKCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Bank of Canada.

Q

When is National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NBKCF) reporting earnings?

A

National Bank of Canada does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is National Bank of Canada (NBKCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Bank of Canada.

Q

What sector and industry does National Bank of Canada (NBKCF) operate in?

A

National Bank of Canada is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.