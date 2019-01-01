ñol

Nobia
(OTCPK:NBIAY)
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Outstanding 33.7M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS 3.8
Total Float-

Nobia (OTC:NBIAY), Dividends

Nobia issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nobia generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Nobia Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nobia (NBIAY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nobia.

Q
What date did I need to own Nobia (NBIAY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nobia.

Q
How much per share is the next Nobia (NBIAY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Nobia (NBIAY) will be on April 3, 2009 and will be $0.60

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nobia (OTCPK:NBIAY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nobia.

