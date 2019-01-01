Nobia AB is a Sweden-based furniture company that designs, manufactures, and sells various kitchen products. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Nordic region, Denmark, Finland, and Austria. Nobia sells its products through a network of subsidiaries to retailers, builders' merchants, DIY stores, and professional construction companies. The company generates the majority of its net sales from the UK and, secondarily, from the Nordic region. The core brands of Nobia include Magnet, HTH, Marbodal, A la Carte, Sigdal, and ewe. The firm derives revenue from the sale and installation services of kitchen products and other products.