Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
National Bank of Greece SA consists of a group of several subsidiaries of diverse financial services organized around a principal bank. The group's primary activities include retail and commercial banking, global investment management, investment banking, insurance, investment activities and securities trading. Its segments include Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management ,Insurance and International Banking Operations.

National Bank of Greece Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Bank of Greece (NBGRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Bank of Greece (OTCPK: NBGRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are National Bank of Greece's (NBGRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for National Bank of Greece.

Q

What is the target price for National Bank of Greece (NBGRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for National Bank of Greece

Q

Current Stock Price for National Bank of Greece (NBGRY)?

A

The stock price for National Bank of Greece (OTCPK: NBGRY) is $3.6 last updated Today at 2:31:25 PM.

Q

Does National Bank of Greece (NBGRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Bank of Greece.

Q

When is National Bank of Greece (OTCPK:NBGRY) reporting earnings?

A

National Bank of Greece does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is National Bank of Greece (NBGRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Bank of Greece.

Q

What sector and industry does National Bank of Greece (NBGRY) operate in?

A

National Bank of Greece is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.