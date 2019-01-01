ñol

%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Nautilus Biotechnology
(NASDAQ:NAUT)
3.81
0.03[0.79%]
At close: Jun 3
3.78
-0.0300[-0.79%]
After Hours: 4:31PM EDT
Day High/Low3.6 - 3.84
52 Week High/Low3.13 - 12.38
Open / Close3.71 / 3.81
Float / Outstanding56.4M / 124.5M
Vol / Avg.256.4K / 267.3K
Mkt Cap474.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.13
Total Float56.4M

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT), Dividends

Nautilus Biotechnology issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nautilus Biotechnology generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Nautilus Biotechnology Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nautilus Biotechnology.

Q
What date did I need to own Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nautilus Biotechnology.

Q
How much per share is the next Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nautilus Biotechnology.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nautilus Biotechnology.

