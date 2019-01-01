QQQ
Range
122.26 - 122.96
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/1.5K
Div / Yield
0.41/0.31%
52 Wk
131.38 - 269.8
Mkt Cap
26.2B
Payout Ratio
1.03
Open
122.96
P/E
3.56
EPS
0.18
Shares
214.6M
Outstanding
Naspers Ltd is a global Internet and entertainment group and technology investors in the world. Operating in more than 120 countries and markets with long-term growth potential, Naspers builds companies that empower people and enrich communities. It runs some of the world's leading platforms in internet, video entertainment, and media. Naspers operates in various sectors including online classifieds, food delivery, payments, travel, education, health, and social and internet platforms. People use products and services of companies that Naspers has invested in, acquired or built, including Avito, Brainly, BYJU'S, Codecademy, Honor, Delivery Hero, eMAG, ibibo, iFood, letgo, Media24, Movile, MultiChoice, OLX, PayU, Showmax, SimilarWeb, Swiggy, Twiggle, Takealot, and Udemy.

Naspers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Naspers (NAPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Naspers (OTCPK: NAPRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Naspers's (NAPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Naspers.

Q

What is the target price for Naspers (NAPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Naspers

Q

Current Stock Price for Naspers (NAPRF)?

A

The stock price for Naspers (OTCPK: NAPRF) is $122.26 last updated Today at 3:09:10 PM.

Q

Does Naspers (NAPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Naspers.

Q

When is Naspers (OTCPK:NAPRF) reporting earnings?

A

Naspers does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Naspers (NAPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Naspers.

Q

What sector and industry does Naspers (NAPRF) operate in?

A

Naspers is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.