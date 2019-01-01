Naspers Ltd is a global Internet and entertainment group and technology investors in the world. Operating in more than 120 countries and markets with long-term growth potential, Naspers builds companies that empower people and enrich communities. It runs some of the world's leading platforms in internet, video entertainment, and media. Naspers operates in various sectors including online classifieds, food delivery, payments, travel, education, health, and social and internet platforms. People use products and services of companies that Naspers has invested in, acquired or built, including Avito, Brainly, BYJU'S, Codecademy, Honor, Delivery Hero, eMAG, ibibo, iFood, letgo, Media24, Movile, MultiChoice, OLX, PayU, Showmax, SimilarWeb, Swiggy, Twiggle, Takealot, and Udemy.