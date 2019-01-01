New Asia Holdings Inc is engaged in developing and deploying its proprietary, neural trading models for the financial community. It offers trading software solutions to clients on the basis of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) licensing and delivery models with licensed users availing of service-based contractual arrangements. The company's products capitalize the large volume of the 24 hour Forex markets to achieve capital appreciation over a medium- to long-term basis, combined with the usage of a good wealth vehicle designed to control risk, profit from both bull or bear markets, and maximize liquidity and economic resilience. Its targeted geographic markets are Asia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Australia.