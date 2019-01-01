QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.94 - 10.22
Mkt Cap
437.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
243.34
Shares
52.9M
Outstanding
The Naga Group AG develops and markets disruptive applications in financial technology. Its products include NAGA Trader, NAGA Brokers, NAGA Virtual, NAGA Wallet, and NAGA Markets to trade with an EU licensed brokerage company. Its core business is an online brokerage and generates revenue from the same.

Naga Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Naga Group (NAGGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Naga Group (OTCQX: NAGGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Naga Group's (NAGGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Naga Group.

Q

What is the target price for Naga Group (NAGGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Naga Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Naga Group (NAGGF)?

A

The stock price for Naga Group (OTCQX: NAGGF) is $8.27 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 20:51:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Naga Group (NAGGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Naga Group.

Q

When is Naga Group (OTCQX:NAGGF) reporting earnings?

A

Naga Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Naga Group (NAGGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Naga Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Naga Group (NAGGF) operate in?

A

Naga Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.