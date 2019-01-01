ñol

National Cap Bancorp
(OTCPK:NACB)
185.00
-1.00[-0.54%]
At close: Jun 3
15 minutes delayed

National Cap Bancorp (OTC:NACB), Dividends

National Cap Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash National Cap Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.33%

Annual Dividend

$2.4

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data

National Cap Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next National Cap Bancorp (NACB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Cap Bancorp.

Q
What date did I need to own National Cap Bancorp (NACB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Cap Bancorp (NACB). The last dividend payout was on May 30, 2022 and was $0.60

Q
How much per share is the next National Cap Bancorp (NACB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Cap Bancorp (NACB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.60 on May 30, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for National Cap Bancorp (OTCPK:NACB)?
A

The most current yield for National Cap Bancorp (NACB) is 0.00% and is payable next on March 15, 2010

