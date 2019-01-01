QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
National Cap Bancorp Inc provides general banking services. The bank provides personal banking, mortgages, business banking services, and wealth management such as personal savings and loans, mobile banking, ATM cards, construction finance, equipment leasing, treasury management services, and others.

Analyst Ratings

National Cap Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Cap Bancorp (NACB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Cap Bancorp (OTCPK: NACB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are National Cap Bancorp's (NACB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for National Cap Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for National Cap Bancorp (NACB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for National Cap Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for National Cap Bancorp (NACB)?

A

The stock price for National Cap Bancorp (OTCPK: NACB) is $185 last updated Today at 3:55:36 PM.

Q

Does National Cap Bancorp (NACB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is National Cap Bancorp (OTCPK:NACB) reporting earnings?

A

National Cap Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is National Cap Bancorp (NACB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Cap Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does National Cap Bancorp (NACB) operate in?

A

National Cap Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.