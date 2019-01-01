ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
National Australia Bank
(OTCPK:NABZY)
11.255
-0.265[-2.30%]
At close: Jun 3
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low11.04 - 11.49
52 Week High/Low9.17 - 12.95
Open / Close11.04 / 11.26
Float / Outstanding- / 6.4B
Vol / Avg.115.8K / 139.2K
Mkt Cap72.3B
P/E16.04
50d Avg. Price11.64
Div / Yield0.5/4.34%
Payout Ratio62.57
EPS-
Total Float-

National Australia Bank (OTC:NABZY), Dividends

National Australia Bank issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash National Australia Bank generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Nov 14, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

National Australia Bank Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next National Australia Bank (NABZY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Australia Bank. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.93 on December 28, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own National Australia Bank (NABZY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Australia Bank (NABZY). The last dividend payout was on December 28, 2012 and was $0.93

Q
How much per share is the next National Australia Bank (NABZY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Australia Bank (NABZY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.93 on December 28, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for National Australia Bank (OTCPK:NABZY)?
A

National Australia Bank has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for National Australia Bank (NABZY) was $0.93 and was paid out next on December 28, 2012.

Browse dividends on all stocks.