June 3, 2025 8:31 AM

Rio Tinto, Bumble And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group RIO fell sharply in today's pre-market trading.

Jefferies analyst Chris LaFemina downgraded the rating for Rio Tinto from Buy to Hold.

Rio Tinto shares dipped 2.1% to $58.36 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Bumble Inc. BMBL shares dipped 5.8% to $5.41 in today's pre-market trading. JP Morgan analyst Cory Carpenter downgraded Bumble from Neutral to Underweight and maintained the price target of $5.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO declined 5.8% to $2.40 in pre-market trading. Mereo BioPharma, on May 13, posted a first-quarter GAAP loss of 2 cents per share.
  • Pearson plc PSO declined 5% to $15.24 in pre-market trading.
  • GCL Global Holdings Ltd GCL shares declined 4.8% to $2.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Myers Industries, Inc. MYE fell 3.9% to $11.96 in pre-market trading.
  • Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. ECO fell 2.8% to $22.31 in pre-market trading.

