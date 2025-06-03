Rio Tinto, Bumble And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Tuesday.
Shares of Rio Tinto Group RIO fell sharply in today's pre-market trading.
Jefferies analyst Chris LaFemina downgraded the rating for Rio Tinto from Buy to Hold.
Rio Tinto shares dipped 2.1% to $58.36 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Bumble Inc. BMBL shares dipped 5.8% to $5.41 in today's pre-market trading. JP Morgan analyst Cory Carpenter downgraded Bumble from Neutral to Underweight and maintained the price target of $5.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO declined 5.8% to $2.40 in pre-market trading. Mereo BioPharma, on May 13, posted a first-quarter GAAP loss of 2 cents per share.
- Pearson plc PSO declined 5% to $15.24 in pre-market trading.
- GCL Global Holdings Ltd GCL shares declined 4.8% to $2.40 in pre-market trading.
- Myers Industries, Inc. MYE fell 3.9% to $11.96 in pre-market trading.
- Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. ECO fell 2.8% to $22.31 in pre-market trading.
