Rio Tinto, Bumble And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group RIO fell sharply in today's pre-market trading.

Jefferies analyst Chris LaFemina downgraded the rating for Rio Tinto from Buy to Hold.

Rio Tinto shares dipped 2.1% to $58.36 in the pre-market trading session.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Bumble Inc. BMBL shares dipped 5.8% to $5.41 in today's pre-market trading. JP Morgan analyst Cory Carpenter downgraded Bumble from Neutral to Underweight and maintained the price target of $5.

shares dipped 5.8% to $5.41 in today's pre-market trading. JP Morgan analyst Cory Carpenter downgraded Bumble from Neutral to Underweight and maintained the price target of $5. Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO declined 5.8% to $2.40 in pre-market trading. Mereo BioPharma, on May 13, posted a first-quarter GAAP loss of 2 cents per share.

declined 5.8% to $2.40 in pre-market trading. Mereo BioPharma, on May 13, posted a first-quarter GAAP loss of 2 cents per share. Pearson plc PSO declined 5% to $15.24 in pre-market trading.

declined 5% to $15.24 in pre-market trading. GCL Global Holdings Ltd GCL shares declined 4.8% to $2.40 in pre-market trading.

shares declined 4.8% to $2.40 in pre-market trading. Myers Industries, Inc . MYE fell 3.9% to $11.96 in pre-market trading.

. fell 3.9% to $11.96 in pre-market trading. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. ECO fell 2.8% to $22.31 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock