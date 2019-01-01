Orbia Advance Corp SAB de CV manufactures and sells a variety of chemical-based products and energy. The firm organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The Vinyl segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells polymer vinyl chloride (PVC) used to make PVC pipes, coating for electric cables, and components in windows, doors, siding, and flooring. The Fluent segment sells chemical-based products to the construction and infrastructure industries. The Flour segment sells fluorine-based products used in coolants and inhalers to treat respiratory conditions. The majority of revenue comes from Mexico and Europe.