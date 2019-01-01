QQQ
Range
4.87 - 5.25
Vol / Avg.
34.2K/77K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.86 - 10.67
Mkt Cap
90.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.96
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
17.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Technology
CareCloud Inc operates in the healthcare industry. Its suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than forty thousand providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. The company's services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM).

Earnings

Q1 2022
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CareCloud Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy CareCloud (MTBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ: MTBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CareCloud's (MTBC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CareCloud (MTBC) stock?

A

The latest price target for CareCloud (NASDAQ: MTBC) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on June 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting MTBC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 192.97% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CareCloud (MTBC)?

A

The stock price for CareCloud (NASDAQ: MTBC) is $5.12 last updated Today at 5:32:49 PM.

Q

Does CareCloud (MTBC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CareCloud.

Q

When is CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) reporting earnings?

A

CareCloud’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is CareCloud (MTBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CareCloud.

Q

What sector and industry does CareCloud (MTBC) operate in?

A

CareCloud is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.