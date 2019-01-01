QQQ
Range
82 - 87.49
Vol / Avg.
540.6K/627.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
84.01 - 209.05
Mkt Cap
4.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
82.04
P/E
-
EPS
-1.55
Shares
55.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Mirati Therapeutics is an American biotechnology company. The company's medical focus is precision medicine: genetically targeted oncology therapeutics for selected patients. Mirati's drug candidates target specific genetic and epigenetic drivers of cancer.

Mirati Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mirati Therapeutics's (MRTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 150.00 expecting MRTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 72.28% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)?

A

The stock price for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) is $87.07 last updated Today at 5:18:36 PM.

Q

Does Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mirati Therapeutics.

Q

When is Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) reporting earnings?

A

Mirati Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mirati Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) operate in?

A

Mirati Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.