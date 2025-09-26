screen showing Dow Jones graph
September 26, 2025 10:07 AM 3 min read

Dow Jumps Over 250 Points; Fed's Key Inflation Gauge Remains Hot

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 250 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.58% to 46,213.26 while the NASDAQ rose 0.31% to 22,455.17. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.47% to 6,636.07.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 1% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, consumer staples stocks fell by 0.3%.

Top Headline

The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge showed no signs of cooling in August, remaining stubbornly high and reigniting questions over whether the market's aggressive rate-cut bets are truly justified.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index — the Fed’s go-to inflation metric — rose 2.7% on a year-over-year basis in August, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

That was slightly above July’s 2.6% and marked the highest reading since February 2025. Monthly PCE inflation accelerated to 0.3%, from 0.2% in July.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) shares shot up 155% to $3.74 after the company announced plans to complete the deployment of Orb across 100 of its Japanese relaxation studios and expand across 200 locations. The company announced it joined “World,” a “proof of human” protocol co-founded by Sam Altman and Tools for Humanity’s CEO, Alex Blania.
  • Shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIAF) got a boost, surging 92% to $6.57 after the company announced that it released three additional case studies, with one case study demonstrating that CyPath Lung led to detecting Stage 1A lung cancer.
  • Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) shares were also up, gaining 50% to $1.2510 after securing $150 million investment in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to build a supercomputer.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) shares dropped 52% to $0.9802 after the company entered a registered direct offering to sell 5 million shares at $1.20 per share.
  • Shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) were down 31% to $0.8111. Kuke Music acquired a controlling interest in Naxos Music Group.
  • Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) was down, falling 27% to $1.11 after the company announced it price its $4 million registered direct offering at $1.50 per share with $1.34 warrants in a concurrent private placement.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.7% to $65.44 while gold traded up 0.5% at $3,789.00.

Silver traded up 1.4% to $45.725 on Friday, while copper fell 0.7% to $4.7240.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.8%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.1%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.8%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.8% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.9% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.87%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declining 1.35%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.65% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.90%.

Economics

  • Personal spending in the U.S. rose by 0.6% month-over-month to $21.112 trillion in August, up from 0.5% in the previous month and above market estimates of 0.5%.
  • U.S. personal income rose by 0.4% month-over-month to $26.280 trillion in August, the same pace as in the previous month and above market expectations of a 0.3% gain.
  The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index — the Fed's go-to inflation metric — rose 2.7% on a year-over-year basis in August, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. That was slightly above July's 2.6% and marked the highest reading since February 2025. Monthly PCE inflation accelerated to 0.3%, from 0.2% in July.

