Nasdaq Gains 100 Points; US Consumer Sentiment Falls

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.83% to 46,328.48 while the NASDAQ rose 0.45% to 22,484.92. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.62% to 6,645.73.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 1.4% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, information technology stocks fell by 0.4%.

Top Headline

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment was revised lower to 55.1 in September compared to a preliminary reading of 55.4 and down from 58.2 in August.

Equities Trading UP



MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) shares shot up 106% to $2.9791 after the company announced plans to complete the deployment of Orb across 100 of its Japanese relaxation studios and expand across 200 locations. The company announced it joined “World,” a “proof of human” protocol co-founded by Sam Altman and Tools for Humanity’s CEO, Alex Blania.

Equities Trading DOWN

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) shares dropped 53% to $0.9718 after the company entered a registered direct offering to sell 5 million shares at $1.20 per share.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.7% to $66.10 while gold traded up 0.9% at $3,805.00.

Silver traded up 1.8% to $45.945 on Friday, while copper fell 0.4% to $4.7390.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.66%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.28%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.71%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.66% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.78% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.87%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declining 1.35%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.65% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.90%.

Economics

Personal spending in the U.S. rose by 0.6% month-over-month to $21.112 trillion in August, up from 0.5% in the previous month and above market estimates of 0.5%.

U.S. personal income rose by 0.4% month-over-month to $26.280 trillion in August, the same pace as in the previous month and above market expectations of a 0.3% gain.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index — the Fed’s go-to inflation metric — rose 2.7% on a year-over-year basis in August, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. That was slightly above July’s 2.6% and marked the highest reading since February 2025. Monthly PCE inflation accelerated to 0.3%, from 0.2% in July.

