ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Malayan Banking
(OTCPK:MLYBY)
$7.17
-1.31[-15.45%]
Last update: 1:26PM
Day High/Low7.16 - 8.48
52 Week High/Low3.92 - 9
Open / Close8.45 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 6B
Vol / Avg.5.2K / 4.3K
Mkt Cap42.9B
P/E28.64
50d Avg. Price6.63
Div / Yield0.27/3.19%
Payout Ratio143.68
EPS0.34
Total Float-

Malayan Banking (OTC:MLYBY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Malayan Banking reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$6B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Malayan Banking using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Malayan Banking Questions & Answers

Q
When is Malayan Banking (OTCPK:MLYBY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Malayan Banking

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Malayan Banking (OTCPK:MLYBY)?
A

There are no earnings for Malayan Banking

Q
What were Malayan Banking’s (OTCPK:MLYBY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Malayan Banking

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.