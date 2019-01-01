|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Malayan Banking (OTCPK: MLYBY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Malayan Banking.
There is no analysis for Malayan Banking
The stock price for Malayan Banking (OTCPK: MLYBY) is $5.15 last updated Today at 4:26:41 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 28, 2018.
Malayan Banking does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Malayan Banking.
Malayan Banking is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.