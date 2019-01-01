Malayan Banking Bhd is a financial services group with a mostly regional presence in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Maybank provides a comprehensive range of financial services under three key reporting segments, including community financial services, global banking, and insurance and Takaful. The majority of its profit activities are in consumer, corporate, investment, transaction, retail, and business banking for mostly small and midsize enterprises. Much of Maybank's business model is leveraged to distribute banking products to its key target market of Islamic clients.