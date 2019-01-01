ñol

Mueller Industries
(NYSE:MLI)
54.605
0.755[1.40%]
Last update: 1:47PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low53.63 - 54.69
52 Week High/Low39 - 63.07
Open / Close54.55 / -
Float / Outstanding40.5M / 56.9M
Vol / Avg.83.3K / 340.8K
Mkt Cap3.1B
P/E5.43
50d Avg. Price54.78
Div / Yield1/1.86%
Payout Ratio6.45
EPS2.82
Total Float40.5M

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI), Dividends

Mueller Industries issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Mueller Industries generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.73%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

Mar 18

Next Dividend

Jun 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Mueller Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Mueller Industries (MLI) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 5, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 2, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Mueller Industries (MLI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Mueller Industries ($MLI) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Mueller Industries (MLI) shares by June 3, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Mueller Industries (MLI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Mueller Industries (MLI) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $0.25

Q
What is the dividend yield for Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI)?
A

The most current yield for Mueller Industries (MLI) is 1.77% and is payable next on June 17, 2022

