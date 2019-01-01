QQQ
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 2:30PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 6:17PM
Benzinga - May 14, 2021, 12:46PM

Analyst Ratings

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (ARCA: MJUS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF's (MJUS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF.

Q

What is the target price for ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS)?

A

The stock price for ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (ARCA: MJUS) is $4.86 last updated Today at 3:44:44 PM.

Q

Does ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF.

Q

When is ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (ARCA:MJUS) reporting earnings?

A

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) operate in?

A

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.