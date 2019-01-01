ñol

Mitsui & Co
(OTCPK:MITSY)
505.90
6.38[1.28%]
Last update: 12:10PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low502.83 - 514.93
52 Week High/Low420 - 577
Open / Close509.65 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 80.2M
Vol / Avg.1.3K / 4K
Mkt Cap40.6B
P/E6.79
50d Avg. Price506.35
Div / Yield16.11/3.22%
Payout Ratio19.11
EPS2823.6
Total Float-

Mitsui & Co (OTC:MITSY), Dividends

Mitsui & Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Mitsui & Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 29, 2006
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data

Mitsui & Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Mitsui & Co (MITSY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsui & Co.

Q
What date did I need to own Mitsui & Co (MITSY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsui & Co (MITSY). The last dividend payout was on July 10, 2006 and was $1.60

Q
How much per share is the next Mitsui & Co (MITSY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsui & Co (MITSY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.60 on July 10, 2006

Q
What is the dividend yield for Mitsui & Co (OTCPK:MITSY)?
A

The most current yield for Mitsui & Co (MITSY) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 10, 2006

