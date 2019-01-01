Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Metromile
Metromile Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Metromile (NASDAQ: MILE) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.00 expecting MILE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.99% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Metromile (NASDAQ: MILE) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Metromile maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Metromile, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Metromile was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Metromile (MILE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $1.34 to $1.00. The current price Metromile (MILE) is trading at is $1.01, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
