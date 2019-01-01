Mitsubishi Electric (OTC:MIELY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.450
Quarterly Revenue
$11.2B
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$1T
Earnings History
Mitsubishi Electric Questions & Answers
When is Mitsubishi Electric (OTCPK:MIELY) reporting earnings?
Mitsubishi Electric (MIELY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Mitsubishi Electric (OTCPK:MIELY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Mitsubishi Electric’s (OTCPK:MIELY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $9.1B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
