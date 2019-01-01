QQQ
Range
2.18 - 2.23
Vol / Avg.
13.3K/33.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.68 - 3
Mkt Cap
555.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.2
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
253.6M
Outstanding
Marathon Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal prospects. Its flagship asset, the wholly owned Valentine Gold Project, is located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Project comprises a series of four mineralized deposits along a 20- kilometre system. The Project has estimated Proven Mineral Reserves of 1.40 Moz (29.58 Mt at 1.46 g/t) and Probable Mineral Reserves of 0.65 Moz (17.38 Mt at 1.17 g/t).

Marathon Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marathon Gold (MGDPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marathon Gold (OTCQX: MGDPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marathon Gold's (MGDPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Marathon Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Marathon Gold (MGDPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marathon Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Marathon Gold (MGDPF)?

A

The stock price for Marathon Gold (OTCQX: MGDPF) is $2.19 last updated Today at 3:18:45 PM.

Q

Does Marathon Gold (MGDPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marathon Gold.

Q

When is Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) reporting earnings?

A

Marathon Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Marathon Gold (MGDPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marathon Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Marathon Gold (MGDPF) operate in?

A

Marathon Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.