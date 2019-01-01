Marathon Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal prospects. Its flagship asset, the wholly owned Valentine Gold Project, is located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Project comprises a series of four mineralized deposits along a 20- kilometre system. The Project has estimated Proven Mineral Reserves of 1.40 Moz (29.58 Mt at 1.46 g/t) and Probable Mineral Reserves of 0.65 Moz (17.38 Mt at 1.17 g/t).