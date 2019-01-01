ñol

MFS Municipal IT
(NYSE:MFM)
5.86
0.02[0.34%]
At close: May 31
5.8612
0.0012[0.02%]
PreMarket: 4:06PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.34 - 7.42
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 41.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 148K
Mkt Cap241.4M
P/E9.9
50d Avg. Price5.76
Div / Yield0.29/4.92%
Payout Ratio51.44
EPS-
Total Float-

MFS Municipal IT (NYSE:MFM), Dividends

MFS Municipal IT issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash MFS Municipal IT generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.77%

Annual Dividend

$0.264

Last Dividend

May 18
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

MFS Municipal IT Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next MFS Municipal IT (MFM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MFS Municipal IT. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own MFS Municipal IT (MFM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MFS Municipal IT (MFM). The last dividend payout was on May 31, 2022 and was $0.02

Q
How much per share is the next MFS Municipal IT (MFM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MFS Municipal IT (MFM). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on May 31, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for MFS Municipal IT (NYSE:MFM)?
A

MFS Municipal IT has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for MFS Municipal IT (MFM) was $0.02 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

