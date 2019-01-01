Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.130
Quarterly Revenue
$142.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$142.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Allscripts Healthcare using advanced sorting and filters.
Allscripts Healthcare Questions & Answers
When is Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) reporting earnings?
Allscripts Healthcare (MDRX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.15, which hit the estimate of $0.15.
What were Allscripts Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:MDRX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $427.7M, which beat the estimate of $425M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.