Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare
Allscripts Healthcare Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ: MDRX) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting MDRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.18% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ: MDRX) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Allscripts Healthcare maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Allscripts Healthcare, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Allscripts Healthcare was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Allscripts Healthcare (MDRX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $22.00 to $19.00. The current price Allscripts Healthcare (MDRX) is trading at is $17.09, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
