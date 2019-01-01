QQQ
Range
0.1 - 0.11
Vol / Avg.
16.8K/138.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.5
Mkt Cap
9.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.11
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
93.9M
Outstanding
Mind Cure Health Inc is a life sciences company with a mission to identify, develop and commercialize products that enhance mental health and wellness. The company's current business activities are primarily focused on developing digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to rapidly scale science-backed and evidence-based mental health therapy globally.

Mind Cure Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mind Cure Health (MCURF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mind Cure Health (OTCQX: MCURF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mind Cure Health's (MCURF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mind Cure Health.

Q

What is the target price for Mind Cure Health (MCURF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mind Cure Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Mind Cure Health (MCURF)?

A

The stock price for Mind Cure Health (OTCQX: MCURF) is $0.1 last updated Today at 3:19:30 PM.

Q

Does Mind Cure Health (MCURF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mind Cure Health.

Q

When is Mind Cure Health (OTCQX:MCURF) reporting earnings?

A

Mind Cure Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mind Cure Health (MCURF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mind Cure Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Mind Cure Health (MCURF) operate in?

A

Mind Cure Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.