Membership Collective (NYSE:MCG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 18
EPS
$-0.300
Quarterly Revenue
$192M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$192M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Membership Collective using advanced sorting and filters.
Membership Collective Questions & Answers
When is Membership Collective (NYSE:MCG) reporting earnings?
Membership Collective (MCG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 18, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Membership Collective (NYSE:MCG)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.28, which hit the estimate of $-0.28.
What were Membership Collective’s (NYSE:MCG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $124M, which beat the estimate of $117.3M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.