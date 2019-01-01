QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.9 - 11.05
Mkt Cap
24.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
18.46
EPS
0.13
Shares
2.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Marathon Bancorp Inc is a Wisconsin-chartered savings bank. It is a community-oriented bank offering a variety of financial products and services to meet the needs of customers. The primary deposit products are demand deposits, savings, and certificates of deposits; and prime lending products are commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, one-to-four-family residential, multifamily real estate and consumer loans. The majority of the Company's revenues come from interest income on loans and debt securities available for sale.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Marathon Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marathon Bancorp (MBBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marathon Bancorp (OTCPK: MBBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marathon Bancorp's (MBBC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Marathon Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Marathon Bancorp (MBBC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marathon Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Marathon Bancorp (MBBC)?

A

The stock price for Marathon Bancorp (OTCPK: MBBC) is $10.92 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:43:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Marathon Bancorp (MBBC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marathon Bancorp.

Q

When is Marathon Bancorp (OTCPK:MBBC) reporting earnings?

A

Marathon Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Marathon Bancorp (MBBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marathon Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Marathon Bancorp (MBBC) operate in?

A

Marathon Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.