Marathon Bancorp Inc is a Wisconsin-chartered savings bank. It is a community-oriented bank offering a variety of financial products and services to meet the needs of customers. The primary deposit products are demand deposits, savings, and certificates of deposits; and prime lending products are commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, one-to-four-family residential, multifamily real estate and consumer loans. The majority of the Company's revenues come from interest income on loans and debt securities available for sale.