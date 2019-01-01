QQQ
Atlas Arteria is a global toll-road investor created out of the reorganisation of Macquarie Infrastructure Group in 2010. The firm's main asset is a 31.1% stake in Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhone, or APRR. APRR owns concessions to toll more than 2,300 kilometres of motorways in eastern France, most ending late 2035. The firm also wholly owns the Dulles Greenway toll road in the U.S.

Atlas Arteria Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Atlas Arteria (MAQAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atlas Arteria (OTCPK: MAQAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Atlas Arteria's (MAQAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Atlas Arteria.

Q

What is the target price for Atlas Arteria (MAQAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Atlas Arteria

Q

Current Stock Price for Atlas Arteria (MAQAF)?

A

The stock price for Atlas Arteria (OTCPK: MAQAF) is $4.72 last updated Thu Dec 23 2021 18:55:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atlas Arteria (MAQAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atlas Arteria.

Q

When is Atlas Arteria (OTCPK:MAQAF) reporting earnings?

A

Atlas Arteria does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Atlas Arteria (MAQAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atlas Arteria.

Q

What sector and industry does Atlas Arteria (MAQAF) operate in?

A

Atlas Arteria is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.