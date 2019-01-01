Atlas Arteria is a global toll-road investor created out of the reorganisation of Macquarie Infrastructure Group in 2010. The firm's main asset is a 31.1% stake in Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhone, or APRR. APRR owns concessions to toll more than 2,300 kilometres of motorways in eastern France, most ending late 2035. The firm also wholly owns the Dulles Greenway toll road in the U.S.