QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.72/2.00%
52 Wk
29.92 - 35.74
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
25.53
Open
-
P/E
13.42
Shares
38.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Manitou BF SA is an industrial equipment manufacturer based in France. It is one of the companies in developing all-terrain material handling equipment meant for construction, agricultural and industrial usage. Manitou's product mix is comprised of fixed, rotating and heavyweight all-terrain telescopic forklift-trucks, semi-industrial and industrial all-terrain masted forklift-trucks, compact loaders, aerial work platforms for personnel and warehousing equipment. These products are marketed through well-known brands such as Manitou, Gehl, and Mustang available with dealers throughout the world. Most of its revenue is derived from sales in countries of Northern Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Manitou BF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Manitou BF (MAOIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Manitou BF (OTCPK: MAOIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Manitou BF's (MAOIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Manitou BF.

Q

What is the target price for Manitou BF (MAOIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Manitou BF

Q

Current Stock Price for Manitou BF (MAOIF)?

A

The stock price for Manitou BF (OTCPK: MAOIF) is $35.735 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 14:38:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Manitou BF (MAOIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Manitou BF.

Q

When is Manitou BF (OTCPK:MAOIF) reporting earnings?

A

Manitou BF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Manitou BF (MAOIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Manitou BF.

Q

What sector and industry does Manitou BF (MAOIF) operate in?

A

Manitou BF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.