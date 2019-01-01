Manitou BF SA is an industrial equipment manufacturer based in France. It is one of the companies in developing all-terrain material handling equipment meant for construction, agricultural and industrial usage. Manitou's product mix is comprised of fixed, rotating and heavyweight all-terrain telescopic forklift-trucks, semi-industrial and industrial all-terrain masted forklift-trucks, compact loaders, aerial work platforms for personnel and warehousing equipment. These products are marketed through well-known brands such as Manitou, Gehl, and Mustang available with dealers throughout the world. Most of its revenue is derived from sales in countries of Northern Europe.