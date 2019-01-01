ñol

Mantech Intl
(NASDAQ:MANT)
95.65
0.25[0.26%]
At close: May 31
95.65
00
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low95.08 - 95.98
52 Week High/Low66.91 - 95.98
Open / Close95.17 / 95.65
Float / Outstanding24.7M / 41M
Vol / Avg.766.4K / 448.4K
Mkt Cap3.9B
P/E28.81
50d Avg. Price86.49
Div / Yield1.64/1.71%
Payout Ratio46.69
EPS0.77
Total Float24.7M

Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Hold

Highest Price Target1

$96.00

Lowest Price Target1

$91.00

Consensus Price Target1

$94.33

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
00100

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Truist Securities
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Wells Fargo

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Mantech Intl

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Mantech Intl Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Mantech Intl (MANT)?
A

The latest price target for Mantech Intl (NASDAQ: MANT) was reported by Truist Securities on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $96.00 expecting MANT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.37% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Mantech Intl (MANT)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Mantech Intl (NASDAQ: MANT) was provided by Truist Securities, and Mantech Intl maintained their hold rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Mantech Intl (MANT)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Mantech Intl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Mantech Intl was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Mantech Intl (MANT) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Mantech Intl (MANT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $84.00 to $96.00. The current price Mantech Intl (MANT) is trading at is $95.65, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

