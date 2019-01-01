Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Mantech Intl
Mantech Intl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Mantech Intl (NASDAQ: MANT) was reported by Truist Securities on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $96.00 expecting MANT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.37% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Mantech Intl (NASDAQ: MANT) was provided by Truist Securities, and Mantech Intl maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Mantech Intl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Mantech Intl was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Mantech Intl (MANT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $84.00 to $96.00. The current price Mantech Intl (MANT) is trading at is $95.65, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
