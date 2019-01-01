|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Monarch Services (OTCEM: MAHI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Monarch Services.
There is no analysis for Monarch Services
The stock price for Monarch Services (OTCEM: MAHI) is $0.001 last updated Fri Nov 12 2021 16:16:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 2, 2010 to stockholders of record on March 3, 2010.
Monarch Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Monarch Services.
Monarch Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.