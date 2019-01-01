QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Monarch Services Inc develops board and computer games, provides printing services, and publishes a magazine. Sales of the company's strategy, sports, and family-oriented board games and microcomputer software games make up most of its revenue. In addition, Monarch Services provides commercial-printing and graphic arts services to various business customers and manufactures envelopes.

Analyst Ratings

Monarch Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Monarch Services (MAHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Monarch Services (OTCEM: MAHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Monarch Services's (MAHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Monarch Services.

Q

What is the target price for Monarch Services (MAHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Monarch Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Monarch Services (MAHI)?

A

The stock price for Monarch Services (OTCEM: MAHI) is $0.001 last updated Fri Nov 12 2021 16:16:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Monarch Services (MAHI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 2, 2010 to stockholders of record on March 3, 2010.

Q

When is Monarch Services (OTCEM:MAHI) reporting earnings?

A

Monarch Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Monarch Services (MAHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Monarch Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Monarch Services (MAHI) operate in?

A

Monarch Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.