Range
5.99 - 5.99
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/45.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.66 - 7.97
Mkt Cap
81.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.99
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
13.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 4:21AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 7:54AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:16PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:11PM
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 2:10PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops, and commercializes innovative medicines that consist of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics to treat cancer. The company's core approach to systems biology is to apply multidisciplinary capabilities to build functional and predictive computational models of biological systems, such as cell signaling networks. Merrimack also enters into third-party agreements to further process and commercialize its products.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Merrimack Pharmaceuticals's (MACK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) was reported by Baird on October 22, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting MACK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -34.43% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK)?

A

The stock price for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) is $6.1 last updated Today at 2:44:05 PM.

Q

Does Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 23, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2019.

Q

When is Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) reporting earnings?

A

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) operate in?

A

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.