There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Marketing Alliance Inc is an extensive network of independent agencies. The company objectives are to maximize their profit and grow their business. It acts as an independent life insurance general agent in the United States. It operates in various lines of business, which include Life Insurance, Annuity, Long-Term Care Insurance, Disability Insurance, and Medicare Supplement. The company derives a majority of revenue from Insurance commission and fee revenue.

Marketing Alliance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marketing Alliance (MAAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marketing Alliance (OTCPK: MAAL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marketing Alliance's (MAAL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Marketing Alliance.

Q

What is the target price for Marketing Alliance (MAAL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marketing Alliance

Q

Current Stock Price for Marketing Alliance (MAAL)?

A

The stock price for Marketing Alliance (OTCPK: MAAL) is $2.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:50:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Marketing Alliance (MAAL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 3, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 4, 2021.

Q

When is Marketing Alliance (OTCPK:MAAL) reporting earnings?

A

Marketing Alliance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Marketing Alliance (MAAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marketing Alliance.

Q

What sector and industry does Marketing Alliance (MAAL) operate in?

A

Marketing Alliance is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.