Range
24.07 - 24.23
Vol / Avg.
11.3K/316.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22.71 - 52.5
Mkt Cap
595M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
24.23
P/E
352.71
EPS
-2.27
Shares
24.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 4:21AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 4:49PM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions. It owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty, a provider of purpose-driven, tailor-made campaign-based loyalty solutions for grocers and other high-frequency retailers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-2.270
REV176.550M238.591M62.041M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Loyalty Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Loyalty Ventures (LYLT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ: LYLT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Loyalty Ventures's (LYLT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Loyalty Ventures (LYLT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Loyalty Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Loyalty Ventures (LYLT)?

A

The stock price for Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ: LYLT) is $24.2 last updated Today at 2:40:30 PM.

Q

Does Loyalty Ventures (LYLT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Loyalty Ventures.

Q

When is Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) reporting earnings?

A

Loyalty Ventures’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Loyalty Ventures (LYLT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Loyalty Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Loyalty Ventures (LYLT) operate in?

A

Loyalty Ventures is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.