LVMH
(OTCPK:LVMUY)
129.00
2.62[2.07%]
At close: May 31
129.11
0.1100[0.09%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low127.2 - 129.39
52 Week High/Low113.26 - 171.91
Open / Close128.49 / 129
Float / Outstanding- / 2.5B
Vol / Avg.347.5K / 244K
Mkt Cap324.2B
P/E24.75
50d Avg. Price131.35
Div / Yield2.15/1.70%
Payout Ratio29.14
EPS-
Total Float-

LVMH (OTC:LVMUY), Dividends

LVMH issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash LVMH generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Nov 28, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

LVMH Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next LVMH (LVMUY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LVMH. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on December 26, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own LVMH (LVMUY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LVMH (LVMUY). The last dividend payout was on December 26, 2012 and was $0.21

Q
How much per share is the next LVMH (LVMUY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LVMH (LVMUY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on December 26, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY)?
A

LVMH has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for LVMH (LVMUY) was $0.21 and was paid out next on December 26, 2012.

