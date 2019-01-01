Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF (ARCA:LUX), Quotes and News Summary

|Open22.098
|Close22.098
|Vol / Avg.45.000 / 2.378K
|Mkt Cap-
|Day Range22.098 - 22.098
|52 Wk Range21.647 - 26.060
Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF (ARCA: LUX) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open22.098
|Close22.098
|Vol / Avg.45.000 / 2.378K
|Mkt Cap-
|Day Range22.098 - 22.098
|52 Wk Range21.647 - 26.060
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2016-09-13
|Deutsche Bank
|-
|Upgrades
|HoldBuy
|-
|-
|-
|2016-08-08
|RBC Capital
|-
|Downgrades
|OutperformSector Perform
|-
|-
|-
|2016-06-15
|Credit Suisse
|-
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|-
|-
|-
|2016-05-04
|Raymond James
|-
|Upgrades
|Market PerformOutperform
|-
|-
|-
You can purchase shares of Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF (ARCA: LUX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF.
The latest price target for Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF (ARCA: LUX) was reported by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, September 13, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LUX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF (ARCA: LUX) is $22.0977 last updated Today at October 11, 2023 at 12:00 AM UTC.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 28, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 15, 2015.
Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF.
Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF (ARCA: LUX) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open22.098
|Close22.098
|Vol / Avg.45.000 / 2.378K
|Mkt Cap-
|Day Range22.098 - 22.098
|52 Wk Range21.647 - 26.060
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2016-09-13
|Deutsche Bank
|-
|Upgrades
|HoldBuy
|-
|-
|-
|2016-08-08
|RBC Capital
|-
|Downgrades
|OutperformSector Perform
|-
|-
|-
|2016-06-15
|Credit Suisse
|-
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|-
|-
|-
|2016-05-04
|Raymond James
|-
|Upgrades
|Market PerformOutperform
|-
|-
|-
You can purchase shares of Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF (ARCA: LUX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF.
The latest price target for Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF (ARCA: LUX) was reported by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, September 13, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LUX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF (ARCA: LUX) is $22.0977 last updated Today at October 11, 2023 at 12:00 AM UTC.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 28, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 15, 2015.
Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF.
Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF (ARCA: LUX) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open22.098
|Close22.098
|Vol / Avg.45.000 / 2.378K
|Mkt Cap-
|Day Range22.098 - 22.098
|52 Wk Range21.647 - 26.060
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2016-09-13
|Deutsche Bank
|-
|Upgrades
|HoldBuy
|-
|-
|-
|2016-08-08
|RBC Capital
|-
|Downgrades
|OutperformSector Perform
|-
|-
|-
|2016-06-15
|Credit Suisse
|-
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|-
|-
|-
|2016-05-04
|Raymond James
|-
|Upgrades
|Market PerformOutperform
|-
|-
|-
You can purchase shares of Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF (ARCA: LUX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF.
The latest price target for Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF (ARCA: LUX) was reported by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, September 13, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LUX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF (ARCA: LUX) is $22.0977 last updated Today at October 11, 2023 at 12:00 AM UTC.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 28, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 15, 2015.
Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF.
Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF (ARCA: LUX) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open22.098
|Close22.098
|Vol / Avg.45.000 / 2.378K
|Mkt Cap-
|Day Range22.098 - 22.098
|52 Wk Range21.647 - 26.060
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2016-09-13
|Deutsche Bank
|-
|Upgrades
|HoldBuy
|-
|-
|-
|2016-08-08
|RBC Capital
|-
|Downgrades
|OutperformSector Perform
|-
|-
|-
|2016-06-15
|Credit Suisse
|-
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|-
|-
|-
|2016-05-04
|Raymond James
|-
|Upgrades
|Market PerformOutperform
|-
|-
|-
You can purchase shares of Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF (ARCA: LUX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF.
The latest price target for Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF (ARCA: LUX) was reported by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, September 13, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LUX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF (ARCA: LUX) is $22.0977 last updated Today at October 11, 2023 at 12:00 AM UTC.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 28, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 15, 2015.
Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF.
Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF (ARCA: LUX) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open22.098
|Close22.098
|Vol / Avg.45.000 / 2.378K
|Mkt Cap-
|Day Range22.098 - 22.098
|52 Wk Range21.647 - 26.060
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2016-09-13
|Deutsche Bank
|-
|Upgrades
|HoldBuy
|-
|-
|-
|2016-08-08
|RBC Capital
|-
|Downgrades
|OutperformSector Perform
|-
|-
|-
|2016-06-15
|Credit Suisse
|-
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|-
|-
|-
|2016-05-04
|Raymond James
|-
|Upgrades
|Market PerformOutperform
|-
|-
|-
You can purchase shares of Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF (ARCA: LUX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF.
The latest price target for Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF (ARCA: LUX) was reported by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, September 13, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LUX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF (ARCA: LUX) is $22.0977 last updated Today at October 11, 2023 at 12:00 AM UTC.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 28, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 15, 2015.
Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Tema ETF Trust Tema Luxury ETF.