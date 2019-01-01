QQQ
Range
0.21 - 0.21
Vol / Avg.
4K/212K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.99
Mkt Cap
12.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.21
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
60.6M
Outstanding
Luxxfolio Holdings Inc is a Canada-based financial technology company that is developing a cloud-based blockchain platform to enable users to record and authenticate luxury assets and use them to qualify for personal financial products. These may include digital assets such as contract obligations, loan contracts, cryptocurrency; and physical assets such as commercial equipment and consumer-based assets.


Luxxfolio Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Luxxfolio Holdings (LUXFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Luxxfolio Holdings (OTCQB: LUXFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Luxxfolio Holdings's (LUXFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Luxxfolio Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Luxxfolio Holdings (LUXFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Luxxfolio Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Luxxfolio Holdings (LUXFF)?

A

The stock price for Luxxfolio Holdings (OTCQB: LUXFF) is $0.2132 last updated Today at 2:30:01 PM.

Q

Does Luxxfolio Holdings (LUXFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Luxxfolio Holdings.

Q

When is Luxxfolio Holdings (OTCQB:LUXFF) reporting earnings?

A

Luxxfolio Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Luxxfolio Holdings (LUXFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Luxxfolio Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Luxxfolio Holdings (LUXFF) operate in?

A

Luxxfolio Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.