There is no Press for this Ticker
Luvu Brands Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands including Liberator, a brand category of iconic products for enhancing sensuality and intimacy; Avana, inclined bend therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain; and Jaxx, a diverse range of casual fashion daybeds, sofas, and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam. The company also began producing and selling personal face masks and isolation gowns.It conducts its business through three primary sales channels: Direct, Wholesale, and Others.

Luvu Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Luvu Brands (LUVU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Luvu Brands (OTCQB: LUVU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Luvu Brands's (LUVU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Luvu Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Luvu Brands (LUVU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Luvu Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Luvu Brands (LUVU)?

A

The stock price for Luvu Brands (OTCQB: LUVU) is $0.2047 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:01:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Luvu Brands (LUVU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Luvu Brands.

Q

When is Luvu Brands (OTCQB:LUVU) reporting earnings?

A

Luvu Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Luvu Brands (LUVU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Luvu Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Luvu Brands (LUVU) operate in?

A

Luvu Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.