Luvu Brands Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands including Liberator, a brand category of iconic products for enhancing sensuality and intimacy; Avana, inclined bend therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain; and Jaxx, a diverse range of casual fashion daybeds, sofas, and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam. The company also began producing and selling personal face masks and isolation gowns.It conducts its business through three primary sales channels: Direct, Wholesale, and Others.